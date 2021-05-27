Libengood and Kruse

Andrea Libengood of Daycos and Tracy Kruse of Northeast Community College will participate in this year's Leadership Nebraska.

 Courtesy photos

Several Northeast Nebraskans are among the latest Leadership Nebraska class.

The NE Chamber announced members of the 13th class in the program’s history on Wednesday.

The program — founded in 2006 — helps to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state as they enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Participants have been selected from across the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents.

The program consists of six sessions covering a broad range of key Nebraska issues, including economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy development. Because of restrictions associated with COVID-19, the class that was originally scheduled to start in June 2020 will begin in June 2021.

Area participants in this year’s class are: Neligh — Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen, City of Neligh economic development; Norfolk — Dr. Tracy Kruse, Northeast Community College, Andrea Libengood, Daycos; O’Neill — David Chochon, Great Plains State Bank; Wayne — Abby Schademann, Wayne Area Economic Development; and Wisner — Kevin Black, Pinnacle Bank.

