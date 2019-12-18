Area people honored for heroism during floods

Northeast and North Central Nebraskans were among those honored by the governor on Tuesday for their efforts during the March flooding that devastated much of the state. The first to be recognized was James Wilke, a farmer from Columbus, who died while volunteering to save a stranded motorist. When driving his tractor to aid a rescue attempt, the bridge he traveled over could not withstand the powerful water. Air crewmen and coordinators with the Nebraska National Guard and the Nebraska Airboaters Association also were recognized.
Mark Arps
Arps, Colfax County’s emergency manager, attempted to rescue stranded motorists while traveling through floodwater so strong it flowed over the head of his pickup.
David Brown
Brown, the chief deputy in Cuming County, led successful evacuation and sandbagging missions.
Andrew Elsberry
Elsberry, a resident of Pierce, assisted Pierce Fire and Rescue on the first day of flooding. By offering to use his own boat, Andrew rescued 12 individuals over the course of several days. He also assisted the fire department with filling and placing sandbags to protect his community.
Brandon Evans
Working with a fellow volunteer, Evans — a member of the Ainsworth Volunteer Fire Department — rescued a woman clinging to a tree after she had been pulled from her vehicle and swept downstream.
Nathan Gillaspie
Gillaspie works on a ranch near Spencer. Lowell Fisher called him for help when his tractor had become stranded in swift-moving water. Nathan helped two other men navigate a boat through uncertain conditions to rescue Fisher from his tractor. When rain turned to snow, Gillaspie went on to assist in rescuing nine baby calves who had become stranded by the flooding.
Mark and Dillon Horejsi
Horejsi and his father, Mark, both of Schuyler, used their airboat to save a women, her 9-month old son and dog from floodwaters. They made several other rescues.
Trent Kinney
Kinney, a member of the Ainsworth Volunteer Fire Department, and a fellow volunteer rescued a woman clinging to a tree after she had been pulled from her vehicle and swept downstream.
Austin Motacek
Motacek assisted in the rescue mission of Lowell Fisher in Spencer. He captained the boat that pulled Fisher from his tractor, and he jumped out of the boat to help safely guide it back to the water’s edge after the rescue.
Jerry Motacek
Motacek, of Verdel, also assisted in the rescue mission of Lowell Fisher from his tractor. By providing his flat-bottom boat, Motacek and two others were able to navigate through dark waters and rescue Fisher, returning him to safety.
Matt Prochaska
Prochaska, a resident of Schuyler, worked to coordinate airboat rescues for community members. He also volunteered to help sandbag numerous homes and businesses.
Kyle Woodgate
The North Bend resident risked his own life to go to Fremont and provide medication to a baby in need. He also assisted in airboat rescues and took over fire command when the fire chief was needed for emergency management.