Northeast Nebraska residents are being advised to revert back to guidelines similar to the beginning of the pandemic — but this time it’s because COVID-19 cases are rising more rapidly than ever before.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) reported that Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties were in the severe “red” COVID-19 risk level in a dial update Wednesday.
While the ELVPHD’s risk dial has come close to moving to “red” on multiple occasions, this week marks the first time the dial has moved there since its implementation in late July, according to Melanie Thompson, the ELVPHD’s emergency management director.
Thompson said a significant reason for the risk dial increasing to “severe” is because of the unwillingness of many residents in the area to answer phone calls from contact tracers working for TestNebraska or the unwillingness of individuals to give away their information. Residents who can’t be reached are automatically deemed “community spread,” which helps drive up the risk meter.
As long as the risk meter is in the dial’s “red” zone, residents are advised by the health department to stay at home unless they are essential workers, receiving medical care or acquiring food.
Residents also are being reminded to social distance at least 6 feet away from anyone outside the home, work from home, avoid contact with others and wear face coverings while outside of the home and near others.
“I think people are just tired of staying home and not having some sort of social life,” Thompson said. “We see this with the number of people going to bars and restaurants and the number of people going to weddings and other large gatherings. We are social creatures by nature, and it’s something very difficult to break. It’s understandable for people to feel that way, but we can’t forget that unless we’re persistent in our efforts to mitigate spread, we’re going to continue to see rises in cases.”
Rising cases and vaccinations
About three weeks ago, the health department reported about 200 cases per week, according to Thompson. Two weeks ago, that number jumped to 300 cases.
Last week the department reported 450 cases. According to data that the ELVPHD has received through Wednesday, the health department is expected to surpass 450 cases by the end of this week.
“The curve has just gone up dramatically, and we are not the only health department that is seeing that,” Thompson said. “It’s very widespread across the state.”
As of Sunday, 1,800 Madison County residents have been infected with COVID-19, and the county has reported 11 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Cuming County has seen 335 positive cases, while Burt County has seen 167 and Stanton County 136.
As far as a vaccine is concerned, the ELVPHD has had continued contact with federal partners regarding vaccine availability. It is anticipated that a vaccine will be available by the end of the year and will be made available in phases.
In the first phase, vaccines will be distributed to first responders and front-line health care workers, while the second phase of vaccinations will be given to nursing home residents and employees.
The next round of vaccinations will be made available for the “vulnerable” population — those who suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes or other preexisting health conditions.
The remainder of the public will be eligible to receive a vaccine once each of the previous groups have been vaccinated. The hope is that if federal projections are accurate and clinical trials run smoothly, vaccinations will be available to anybody who wishes to receive one by April, according to Thompson.
The ELVPHD cannot mandate changes in directed health measures but only make recommendations to the state’s decision-making bodies. Any further directed health measures would be enforced by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Bars, restaurants, weddings and outdoor gatherings are still allowed at 100% capacity, according to current directed health measures in place through Nov. 30. Indoor gatherings are allowed at 50% capacity.
Thompson added that until a vaccine is available, the only tool available to help change the course of this disease is non-pharmaceutical interventions that have been in place since the outbreak first began — social distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding bars and restaurants and mask wearing.
‘Definite concern’ in city
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said the City of Norfolk has measures and procedures in place to respond to any situation regarding the pandemic effectively. Colvin said there are strong relationships between the city, hospitals and health department, and that the city is willing and ready to work with the health department in any capacity to keep the community safe and healthy.
“As a city, there’s some definite concern with the spike in area cases,” Colvin said. “I don’t know how much worse it can get or how fast, but it’s definitely a concern. The risk dial being placed in ‘red’ illustrates that, so with the health department’s guidance, we as a community can hopefully work together to take the necessary steps to protect each other.”