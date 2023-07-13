Nebraska Public Power District has sent a 24-member crew to provide mutual aid to Omaha Public Power District to assist with power restoration efforts in response to Wednesday’s severe weather.

The NPPD crew includes technicians from Norfolk, Creighton, South Sioux City, Aurora, Kearney, Plattsmouth and York, said Grant Otten, media relations specialist for NPPD.

NPPD customers experienced outages Wednesday in the following communities:

— Norfolk (56 customers).

— South Sioux City (404 customers).

— Creighton (40 customers).

— Oakland (16 customers).

— Geneva (38 customers).

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, NPPD had restored power to all but six customers in Norfolk, Otten said. Every NPPD customer in the four other communities had their power restored.

