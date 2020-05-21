U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Wednesday that Steven Hernandez, 33, Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard sentenced Hernandez to more than 15 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his term of imprisonment, Hernandez will be required to serve a four-year term of supervised release.
In November 2018, law enforcement utilized a cooperating witness who, on two separate occasions, purchased more than 5 grams of methamphetamine from Hernandez while in Pierce County, according to court documents. After the purchases, investigators located four additional cooperating witnesses who said that they had conducted multiple transactions with Hernandez involving several ounces of methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.
Also on Wednesday, Kelly announced that Antonio Bertucci, 29, Macy, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for domestic assault by a habitual offender. U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Bertucci to 57 months of imprisonment, or nearly six years. There is no parole.
Following Bertucci’s term of incarceration, he will serve a three-year term of supervised release. Bertucci pleaded guilty to the offense on Dec. 4, 2019.
On Feb. 2, 2019, in Macy, Bertucci assaulted his girlfriend by slapping her in the face and pulling her by the arm. Before that assault, Bertucci had been convicted of assaulting domestic partners on five occasions: 2015 (twice), 2014, 2013 and 2011, according to court documents.
Three of the prior convictions stemmed from assaulting the same victim as in this most recent conviction. The case was investigated by the FBI and the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services.