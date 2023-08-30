Nucor steel joist

Welders work on a large piece of steel joist at Vulcraft in Norfolk. 

 Jake Wragge/Norfolk Daily News Norfolk

Products of a few area businesses are among the top 16 contenders in the second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” contest.

The contest — hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District — is conducted to celebrate the state’s thriving manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and, especially, the more than 100,000 Nebraskans working in manufacturing every day.

Public voting for the top 16 products in the bracket-style competition will run through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

Manufacturers, students and all Nebraskans then are invited to vote for their favorite product manufactured in Nebraska each week in September at nemanufacturingalliance.com.

Local and area manufacturers that have made the cut are:

— Fire truck, Danko Emergency Equipment, Snyder.

— Flyover Whiskey, West Point.

— Steel joists, Nucor Vulcraft Nebraska, Norfolk.

The champion will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the finalists also will be invited to display their products.

How to vote?

Vote for your favorite coolest thing made in Nebraska at www.nemanufacturingalliance.com/top-16-voting-2023.html

