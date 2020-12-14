Nebraska Library Association NDN
Librarian Anneka Ramirez was recently recognized by the Nebraska Library Association for her work.

On Thursday, she was awarded the association’s Presidential Award of Excellence, which is given to two individuals each year who have gone above and beyond in their service to the library profession.

“(She) has inspired me since she became active in the (Nebraska Library) Association,” said Michael Straatmann, president of the association. “She has been the example of dedication, industry and demeanor, always striving to improve anything that she sets her mind and energy to. … I could not pass up an opportunity to recognize one of our best.”

Ramirez was previously the director at Scribner Public Library and the executive director of the Three Rivers Library System. She has worked at Norfolk Public Library as the patron services supervisor for the past three years.

