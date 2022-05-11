Candidates Barry DeKay and Keith Kube will be competing in the November election for the District 40 seat in the state Legislature. The other two candidates, Mark Patefield and Robert E. Johnston, are not moving forward.
DeKay, who gathered the most votes at 4,426, said he was happy about the election results.
“I had a great supporting cast that helped me and did a lot of work for me,” DeKay said. “I appreciate the efforts of those people. And I appreciate the people that trusted me with their vote.”
DeKay said he hopes to represent the people in District 40. Looking forward, DeKay said he wants to work on the tax structure, infrastructure, roads in Nebraska, economic development in District 40 and rural broadband.
“Those are some of the things I want to work with,” DeKay said. “I still (would) like to be active going forward, with the pro-life movement and the Second Amendment and voter ID.”
Kube said he was glad to be moving forward to the general election.
“Favorite sons are hard to beat,” Kube said. “And so as the qualifications go, I believe that the skill sets that I can bring to the table are such that I think we can get these things done.”
Some of Kube’s goals include infrastructure and cutting taxes.
“I want to make sure that we get our infrastructure in place and cut taxes and stop this government overreach, which is inflationary,” Kube said. “And get to the point where we get the highway from Norfolk to Yankton, and Norfolk to O'Neill done.”
Patefield, who garnered 3,063 votes, said he was still processing the election results.
“I spent a lot of time talking to people and had a lot of support,” Patefield said. “So I really appreciate all the people that did support me, and the process was a lot of fun. Now, the results were disappointing. Very close race.”
Patefield serves on the state’s board of health.
“You don't necessarily have to have an official elected position to serve your community,” Patefield said. “So I will definitely continue to do that.”
THE FIELD of three men running for the District 22 seat in the Nebraska Legislature has been cut down to two.
Mike Moser of Columbus and Roy Zach of Genoa were the top two vote-getters and advance to the November general election. Mike Goos of Columbus was eliminated.
Moser captured the most votes with 4,999, or 76% of the total. Zach had 838, or 13%. Trailing them were Mike Goos with 703, or 11%.
Zach was encouraged by the support he received and didn't realize how close the second-place voting would end up.
“I really wasn’t sure what to expect going in, but months ago I felt confident,” Zach said. “I didn’t know much about Mike Goos, so I should have considered that going into the race.”
Zach already has a plan on what to work on heading into the general election in the fall, with his sights set on making the race competitive with Moser.
“Mike Moser has a very good reputation and runs a good campaign. I certainly plan on reviewing my strategies going forward and want to make it a more competitive race in the fall,” Zach said. “I need to get out and meet more people and have them get to know me. I just need to be able to focus on what the citizens of District 22 want out of their candidate.”