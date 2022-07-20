Northeast Community College has held the first of two courses this summer that are designed to provide instruction on flying drones. As unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), better known as drones, continue to take to the skies, operators must have a deeper understanding of applicable regulations, flight maneuvers, mission planning and safe operations in controlled airspace.
Six individuals representing public power, real estate, surveying and security who enrolled in the first session of the drones operations course through Northeast now have a better understanding of the rules of flying a UAS as established by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). According to the agency, there are now approximately 900,000 drones registered in the United States.
Brian Anderson, media arts-broadcasting instructor and certified drone instructor, said the course helps participants understand the proper protocols and procedures for flying various drone missions through hands-on flight training.
“Ultimately, the course prepares the student for the successful completion of the FAA Part 107 UAS Remote Pilot certification process,” he said. “This course is designed for those who want to fly drones for commercial purposes but also includes useful rules and information for the drone hobbyist.”
In addition to classroom time, participants in the course get hands-on flight training using the college’s DJI fleet of drones.
After he was contacted by one company in 2018 that was interested in having the college assist in training its employees with the basics of flying drones in its operations, Anderson began the credit course/lab for area businesses that are now using drones in inspections of buildings, communication and utility towers; inspect for damage to areas and structures in hard-to-reach places; fly over disaster location sites; and mapping, among others.
The course consists of a one-credit-hour class that primarily focuses on rules and regulations while another one-credit-hour lab allows students to have flight time. The next course will be Thursday, July 21, and Friday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. There is a cost to attend the course. To register, call 402-844-7000.