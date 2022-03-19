Three Northeast Nebraska high schools claimed top team spots at the 2022 NSAA State Speech Championships in Kearney.
The championships took place March 16-18.
Area schools claimed the top three team places in Class D1 as Wausa nabbed the gold. Twelve Viking medalists placed in various categories of the competition, including five first place finishes. Humphrey and Osmond finished second and third, respectively, as teams in Class D1. Humphrey St. Francis/Lindsay Holy Family nabbed sixth as a team.
In Class D2, Stuart claimed the top prize while placing nine medalists in the competition’s various categories. Chambers, St. Mary’s and St. Edward ended the championships with third, fourth and fifth places in Class D2, respectively.
Hartington-Newcastle finished first in Class C2. Plainview came in fourth and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic placed sixth in C2 team standings.
In Class 1, Boone Central and Crofton finished third and fourth, respectively, and Homer nabbed sixth place.
Individual medalists were:
Class A: Oral Interpretation of Drama (OID) —Abigail Chambers, Aailyah Canchola and Courtney Matthies, Norfolk (fifth); Persuasive Speaking—Sarah Lasso, Columbus (sixth).
Class B: Duet Acting — Josue Fuentes and Janey Parra, Schuyler (fourth); Brooklyn Bierbower and Kaden Hopkins, Wayne (fifth); Entertainment — Zach Price, Pierce (sixth); OID — Ashton Brandow, Easton Blecke, Ethan Wibben, Kaden Hopkins and Orion Spieker, Wayne (third); Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose — Benjamin Lefdal, Schuyler (sixth); Oral Interpretation of Poetry — Colin Gibbons, Schuyler (third); Persuasive — Elizabeth Harding, Schuyler (fourth).
Class C1: Duet Acting — Jack Schieffer and Roy Knapp, Crofton (sixth); Entertainment — Elizabeth Wortmann, Crofton (first), Rowdy Hegge, Crofton (second); Extemporaneous — Elizabeth Wilkins, Ainsworth (sixth); Informative — Haley Hrabanek, Battle Creek (fifth); OID — Kaylee Mauch, Rowdy Hegge, Roy Knapp, Rori Schmidt and Megan Tramp, Crofton (second); Persuasive — Elizabeth Wilkins, Ainsworth (third), Alyssa Erthum, Ainsworth (fifth).
Class C2: Duet Acting — Bennet Sievers and Parker Hopping, Hartington-Newcastle (fourth); Dayton Sudbeck and Lane Heimes, Hartington Newcastle (fifth); Nessa Krupka and Landon Dobbins, Howells-Dodge (sixth);
Entertainment — Greta Wooldrik, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (first); Cole Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle (fifth); Carson Jones, Hartington-Newcastle (sixth); Informative — Bryant Peck, Wisner-Pilger (second); Kennedy Gotch, Hartington Newcastle (fourth); Sydney Hutchison, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (fifth); Poetry — Grace Kleinschmit, Hartington Cedar Catholic (second); Bryant Peck, Wisner-Pilger (fifth);
Humorous — Lilly Praest, Howells-Dodge (fifth); OID — Reece Morten, Parker Hopping, Carsen Hopping, Turner Dendinger and Bennet Sievers, Hartington-Newcastle (first); Mani Lange, Alivia Morten, Jude Krie, Lane Heimes and Dayton Sudbeck, Hartington Newcastle (third); Sophia Dvorak, Lilly Praest, Kennady Schmidt and Landon Dobbins, Howells-Dodge (fifth); Serious — Reece Morten, Hartington-Newcastle (first); Grace Kleinschmit, Hartington Cedar Catholic (third); Isabel Hass, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (sixth).
Class D1: Duet Acting — Tyler Baue and Cole Story, Wausa (first); Abrielle Nelson and Darla Nelson, Wausa (second); Abilyn Schneider and Addison Schneider, Humphrey (third); Riley Wagner and Kaden Polt, Osmond (fourth); Lexi Bohaty and Jenaya Wemhoff, Humphrey (fifth);
Entertainment — Trey McQuay, Wausa (first); Nora Bertrand, Humphrey, fourth); Arianne Brokaw, Lyons-Decatur Northeast (fifth); Emily Kleinschmit, Wausa (sixth);
Extemporaneous — Joe Johnson, Wausa (second); Brandon Kristensen, Wausa (sixth); Informative — Kenzie vonRentzell, Osmond (first); Hannah Keller, Rock County, second; Dalton Weidner, Humphrey (third); Erin Wagner, Osmond (fifth);
Humorous Prose — Cole Story, Wausa (second); Kaden Polt, Osmond (third); Gabe Pinkston, Leigh (fourth); Jocelyn Dunn, Humphrey St. Francis/Lindsay Holy Family (fifth);
OID — Leah Bloomquist, Abrielle Nelson, Cole Story, Trey McQuay, Tyler Baue, Wausa (first); Darla Nelson, Reghan Bloomquist, Holly Johnson, Colton Baue and Claire Kumm, Wausa (second); Riley Wagner, Kaden Polt, Erica Heiman, James Doyle, Erin Wagner, Osmond (fourth); Mitchel Beeson, Drew Beeson, Ella Kappel, Melissa Bunner and Ashley Guillen, Clarkson (sixth); Poetry — Olivia Keller, Humphrey (second); Sophia Wilken Wausa (third); MarryRita Wegener, Humphrey St. Francis/Lindsay Holy Family (fifth);
Serious Prose — Tyler Baue, Wausa (first); Abilyn Schneider, Humphrey, (second); Seth Wiese, Humphrey St. Francis/Lindsay Holy Family (fifth); Riley Wagner, Osmond (sixth); Persuasive — Kenzie vonRentzell, Osmond (third); Emily Woockman, Wausa (fourth); Addison Schneider, Humphrey (fifth).
Class D2 — Duet Acting — Emma Otte and Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, St. Mary’s (second); Delaney Wohlert and Emma Winkelbauer, St. Mary’s (sixth); Entertainment — William Paxton, Stuart (first); Grace Alder, Stuart (fourth); Heidi Hollman, Verdigre (fifth); Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, St. Mary’s (sixth);
Extemporaneous — Linus Borer, Elgin Pope John (second); William Paxton, Stuart (third); Hannah Scott, Chambers (fifth); Informative — Chiana Tubbs, Stuart (second); Emma Alder, Stuart (fourth); Faith Rasmussen, Chambers (fifth); Humorous — Malaina Francis, St. Edward (third); Ellie Atkeson, St. Mary’s (fourth); Lilly Hoerle, Chambers (fifth);
OID — Hanna Dodge, Charlie Schroeder, Isabelle Heimes, Jack Kuchta and Colin Wieseler, Wynot (second); Corbin Kinney, Jack Wemhoff, William Heilhecker, Ethan Hinkle and Austin Good, Elgin (third); Katilynn Kaup, Taya Schmaderer, Abigail Tubbs and Sydney Estill, Stuart (fourth); Faith Rasmussen, Claire Woeppel, Cade Farewell, Wyatt Ehlers and Lilly Hoerle, Chambers (fifth); Brooklyn Meis, Emma Mlnarik, Linus Borer and Cale Kinney, Elgin Pope John (sixth);
Poetry — Emma Green, Chambers (second); Payton Fitchner, St. Edward (third); Serious — Payton Fitchner, St. Edward (first); Isabelle Heimes, Wynot (second); Claire Woeppel, Chambers (third); Sydney Estill, Stuart (fourth); Delaney Wohlert, St. Mary’s (fifth); Persuasive — Taya Schmaderer, Stuart (first); Chiana Tubbs, Stuart (third); Eliza Borer, Elgin Pope John (sixth).