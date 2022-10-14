Northeast Community College was the setting for area high school musicians and vocalists to showcase their talents earlier this week.
The Northeast Music Department and the Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble hosted its fourth annual Hawkfest on Monday, Oct. 10. The event featured 85 students — 35 in band and 50 in choir — from 22 area high schools. The honor band was under the direction of Kevin McLouth, director of instrumental activities at Northeast, while the honor choir was led by Margaret Schultz, Northeast music instructor.
Students earned entrance to Hawkfest through an audition that included scales and a musical selection to perform. McLouth said Hawkfest is unique because it features both a band and choir at the same time with the program ending with both groups performing together.
The band performed “Three Ayers from Gloucester,” “Circus Days,” “Prairie Dances” and “Rain.” The choir sang “There Will Be a New Day,” “Veni,” “Sancte Spiritus,” “The Skipping Stone” and “Hi! Ho! The Rattlin’ Bog.” The performance concluded with the band and the choir performing “We are the Heroes.”
Participating high schools included Battle Creek, Boone Central, Cody-Kilgore, Creighton, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Lakeview, Madison, Newman Grove, O'Neill, Osmond, Pender, Plainview, Pierce, Ponca, Randolph, St. Edward, Stanton, Summerland, Winside and Wynot.
Honor band members included:
Cody-Kilgore — Bara Bilkova; Creighton — Benjamin Johnson, Autumn Key, Kayla Key; Elkhorn Valley — Alexis Lind, Emma Qualset.; O'Neill — Kyler Dean, Rachel Hupp, Tyler Diediker, Caleb Laursen; Osmond — Matthew Alderson, Keely Gubbels, Erin Wagner; Pender — Cole Athey, Mason Bodlak, Braden Prokop; Plainview — Marlena Curtiss, Weston Hoffman; Pierce — Trayton Christiansen, Mya Johnson; Ponca — Karen Alvarado-Mendez, Trevor Arrasmith, Nate Coffman, Abby Furnau, Michael Hamilton, Grace Hansen, Kyler Mahler, Oliver Persinger; Randolph — Nicole Haselhorst, Matthew Schultz; St. Edward — Jasmina Foshee, Grace Tibor, Izabelle Zurovski.
Honor choir members included:
Battle Creek — Taylynn Aldag, Ashlynn Rath, Lana Tillman; Boone Central — Quinn Bittner, Philip Carnley, Madison Gompert, Riley Lordemann, Myranda Nelson; Cody-Kilgore — Kayleigh Ravenscroft, Rylie Sexson; Elkhorn Valley — Layce Brandt, Paizlynn Glenn, Montana Howard, Merinee Vaughn; Hartington-Newcastle — Aaralynn Collier, Ryell Haug, Rebekah Pinkelman, Kaylee Ptak, Trevin Scoggan; Lakeview — Izaac Cunningham, Trenton Ditter, Dara Kapels, Trey Hill, Damion Jonson, Emylie Leffers; Madison — Angelica Zuniga Mercado, Julixa Moran, Madilynn Sweeney; Newman Grove — Carmen Montoya; Plainview — Marlena Curtiss, Kayci Daudt, Kyler Mosel; Ponca — Jackson Addison, Kemper Carlson, Brooklynn Lowe, Ashlyn Kingsbury; Randolph — Lily Umberger; St. Edward — Lydia Ketelsen; Stanton — Bradyn Dickey, Kennedie Gartner, Emalee Hilbers, Tresha Koch, Audra Melcher, Arynn Spence; Summerland — Jadyn Hobbs, Lenora Kester, Adrienne Parker; Winside — Elayna Hoskinson; Wynot — Isabelle Heimes, Joslyn Hochstein.