Several area fire and rescue departments spent much of the Easter weekend responding to fires.
About 2:45 p.m. Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Stanton County Emergency Management and Pilger Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a field fire located at 575th Avenue and Highway 275, according to Mike Frohberg, Stanton County emergency manager. Upon arrival, mutual aid was requested from Wisner Fire and Rescue, Stanton Fire and Rescue and Beemer Fire and Rescue.
The fire quickly spread north from the highway and threatened a residence on 575th Avenue and 841½ Road. The residence also had a 500-gallon propane tank that was 80% full, Frohberg said.
Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and saved the house, with the only damage to the home being some smoke inside the house and to a wooden deck, which had to be removed due to it being on fire.
The fire was quickly contained, and firefighters prevented the fire from jumping the road and reaching the Pilger Recreation Area.
Numerous farmers and area landowners arrived to disc the field and also brought payloaders and a large back hoe to knock down dead trees that were on fire near the residence. Fire departments battled the fire and hot spots for over 5 hours and cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m.
Frohberg said the cause of the fire was from an eastbound vehicle on 275 that lost a wheel and tire, causing the tire to roll into the field. There were no injuries and no further damage to any structures, he said.
Fire and rescue departments from Pilger, Stanton, Wisner and Beemer responded. Farmers Coop of Pilger also helped transport thousands of gallons of water.
AROUND 8:15 P.M. Saturday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a residence on South Eastwood Street for a tree line that was on fire due to a downed power line, which Frohberg said was presumably caused by the wind. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, he said.
ON SUNDAY around 8:30 p.m., Clarkson Fire and Rescue was paged to a residence on 829th Road between 572nd and 573rd avenues for a fully engulfed barn and grass fire. Upon arrival, fire crews called for mutual aid from Howells Fire and Rescue and Pilger Fire and Rescue, as well as Stanton County Emergency Management for a thermal drone.
The barn was a total loss, Frohberg said, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest the cause, however, to be a burn pit that got out of control. There were no injuries and no other structures were damaged in the fire.
Crews spent hours working on hot spots and were finished between 12:45 and 1 a.m. Monday. A thunderstorm and rain shower passed through the area around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Frohberg said, which assisted firefighters with cooling off the ground and soaking some of the hot spots that remained.
Winds are forecast to intensify on Tuesday, and windy conditions are expected to remain until Thursday. Frohberg said any outdoor burning in the coming days would cause fires to spread rapidly.