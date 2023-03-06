Area farmer added to nitrate forum panel

In an effort to ensure a variety and balance of perspectives, a longtime Northeast Nebraska farmer has been added to the list of guest panelists for an upcoming public forum.
Randy Hughes, who is a fourth-generation farmer in the Royal area, will join four other panelists at the Tuesday, March 14, forum at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus in Norfolk.
“Nitrate in Nebraska’s Water Supply — What’s the Risk?” is the topic to be discussed at the Flatwater Forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is being sponsored by the Flatwater Free Press, the Northeast Community College agriculture department and the Daily News.
“We’re pleased that Randy agreed to participate,” said Matt Wynn, executive director of the Flatwater Free Press. “A candid, honest, representative discussion is our only interest.”
Hughes’ farm operation focuses primarily on corn and soybean production on irrigated land. He will be part of the panel discussion that also will feature:
— Dr. Jesse Bell, who is the Claire M. Hubbard professor of Water, Climate and Health programs at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health.
— Robert Noonan, agriculture instructor at Northeast Community College.
— Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
— Yanqi Xu, the Flatwater Free Press staff writer who researched and wrote the recent “Our Dirty Water” series of stories.
Matthew Hansen, editor of the Flatwater Free Press, will serve as moderator. Time will be set aside for a question-and-answer session.