The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District increased to nearly 300 on Monday afternoon.
The total number of positive cases for all four counties is 298. The ELVPHD announced the results in a Facebook post.
Other results were:
— Madison County: 265 positive out of 1,067 total tests. There have been three deaths in the county.
— Stanton County: 12 positive out of 57 total tests.
— Cuming County: 15 positive out of 183 total tests.
— Burt County: Six positive out of 81 total tests.