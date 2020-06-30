The courts in Madison County and the rest of the Seventh Judicial District are taking steps to return to normal.
An order from the county and district court judges of the Seventh District, which makes up Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Antelope, Wayne, Knox and Cuming counties, amends the restrictions and changes put in place in March in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.
Before, the courtroom was closed off to most of the public, and attorneys, defendants and witnesses could appear over Zoom or another video conferencing program. Jury trials were continued.
Jury selections will return but will take place in auditoriums or civic centers when possible so social distancing can be practiced.
Following jury selection, trials and all other proceedings will take place in the courtroom. The jury will be seated in both the jury box and the public section of the courtroom, to maintain social distancing as much as possible.
Gloves, face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided, and body temperature readings may be taken at any court proceeding. The protective equipment will not be mandatory but is strongly encouraged.
The seating in the courtroom not taken up by the jury will be open to the public, but only so far as social distancing can be maintained. Witnesses will have priority over members of the public.
Bench trials will be conducted in person, but the court will be open to requests for witnesses to appear by video conferencing.
Arraignments, criminal pretrial hearings, civil cases and preliminary hearings will occur in person or by video conferencing at the court’s discretion. Arraignments also may be substituted by written form, except for guilty pleas.
Criminal sentencings will be in person or by video conferencing, at the court’s discretion. Protection order hearings may be held over video conference if given prior approval from the court.
Drug court will resume as normal before the COVID-19 outbreak. Social distancing will be practiced, and protective gear will be provided.