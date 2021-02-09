Several area chambers of commerce wrote a letter expressing support for bills intended to complete work on the Nebraska Expressway, which includes Highway 275.
The letter, addressed to Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, expressed support for LB542 and LB579. It was signed by five area chambers, including the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.
LB542, introduced by Walz, allows bonding to take advantage of low-interest rates to help pay for the projects. LB579, introduced by Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, would establish better accountability for project completion, according to the letter.
“This legislative session is the time to fulfill a promise made more than 30 years ago,” the letter said. “Let us enact bonding so we can complete our expressways with believable and achievable deadlines.”
The letter was signed by the chambers of commerce in Columbus, Fremont, Schuyler and West Point, in addition to the Norfolk chamber.