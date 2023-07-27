Four area businesses failed alcohol compliance checks that were recently conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol in Northeast Nebraska.
The operation included businesses in Antelope, Boyd, Holt, Knox and Pierce counties, with checks occurring on three dates: July 25, July 17 and March 17. In total, 73 businesses were checked.
The businesses that failed the inspections were the Elgin One Stop in Elgin; Double K Bar in Lynch; Pierce Community Golf Course in Pierce; and Main Street Alley in Osmond.
Four businesses out of 73 selling alcohol to a minor made for a compliance rate of 95%.
Businesses that fail the alcohol compliance checks are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.