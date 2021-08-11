LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives across the state.
Blood is a vital part of treatment for countless illnesses and injuries afflicting local hospital patients in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Generous community members who give blood with LifeServe Blood Center are directly affecting their neighbors in local hospitals, as LifeServe is the sole provider of blood to the medical centers in this area.
Residents are urged to donate at an upcoming blood drive. Appointments are required.
— Creighton Community Blood Drive, Friday, Aug. 27, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.at Avera Creighton Hospital, 1503 Main St..
— Crofton Community Blood Drive, Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Crofton Auditorium, 1210 W. Second St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.