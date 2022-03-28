More than eight months after he was involved in a motorcycle accident that resulted in the loss of his left leg, Jay Beltz is learning how to walk again.
The progress he’s made has come with pain and grueling rehab, and it’s required plenty of patience. And while he’s forged his own recovery story, Beltz decided from the get-go that he wanted to make a positive impact on other amputees who have dealt with similar struggles.
That’s why Beltz helped start the Northeast Nebraska Amputee Support Group, which was created to provide a pillar for those whose lives were significantly changed as the result of an amputation.
Beltz said Northeast Nebraska is a great place to live and work, but he conceded that the region lacks strong support for individuals and families who have experienced an amputation. He wanted to offer area amputees an opportunity to talk about challenges and victories and be able to lean on each other during recovery.
“It’s really a network for people to express their thoughts and talk about their stories,” Beltz said in early March. “Whether someone is a veteran of the war, was born without an arm or leg, has been in an accident or has a condition that required amputation, all are welcome.”
The first meeting of the Northeast Nebraska Amputee Support Group will be at Perkins, 1229 W. Omaha Ave., on Thursday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. Amputees and their spouses across Northeast Nebraska are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be led by Beltz and Jody Lenton of Stanton.
The first meeting will be informal, Beltz said, as the goal is for everyone to meet new people, share experiences and offer tips and tricks related to “rockin’ the amputee life.” Individuals attending the first meeting will be responsible for any food or drinks they order, he said.
The support group hopes to hold regular meetings, and how often those meetings happen will be determined by the interest generated. Meetings won’t always be held at the same location, Beltz said, and it’s likely that some gatherings will be held outside when the weather is warm, with the occasional cookout as a possibility.
“We want to add a little fun to this, and the structure of each meeting might be a little different sometimes,” Beltz said. “We want it to be a welcoming environment for everyone.”
During his rehabilitation, Beltz has met other amputees or people dealing with serious physical ailments, specifically by way of a support group through Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. Beltz has had the chance to interact with peers across the state, which he said has been “wonderful” as he’s recovered.
But not everyone in Norfolk and the surrounding area has easy access to peer support, he said, which the Northeast Nebraska Amputee Support Group is hopeful to provide.
“Everyone deserves to have people they can talk about things with openly and freely, and everyone deserves to have others celebrate their victories with them,” he said. “We’re really excited to get this thing going.”
Beltz was involved in an accident on July 23, 2021, while he was riding his motorcycle westbound on Norfolk Avenue near 27th Street. Beltz was struck by an eastbound van that was attempting to turn north onto 27th Street.
The crash caused Beltz devastating injuries, including a left leg so severely damaged that it required amputation below the knee; a broken right foot; and a fractured C2 or C3 neck bone that nearly left him paralyzed from the neck down.
After nearly two months at hospitals in Omaha and Osmond, Beltz was cleared to go home in September. Since then, he’s undergone substantial physical therapy and has adjusted to wearing a prosthetic leg.
On March 7, Beltz took six steps on his own. It was the first time he had walked under his own power in 7½ months. He continues to lean on his family, friends and physical therapists to help him make progress, he said.
“They’re the real heroes. I’ve got the best support system in the world, and I really don’t know how to thank everyone for what they’ve done,” he said in September.
Updates about meeting dates and locations may be found on the Northeast Nebraska Amputee Support Group on Facebook. Arrangements for future meetings will be made after the Thursday, March 31, meeting at Perkins.