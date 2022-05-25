Several first responders participated in a mock emergency Tuesday evening involving a school bus full of students colliding with a pair of anhydrous ammonia tanks being pulled by a pickup.
Preparation of the mock scene started mid-afternoon Tuesday, and at 5:17 p.m., dispatch began directing first responders to the scene, which was at the intersection of North Victory Road and Kaneb Road northeast of Norfolk.
Upon arrival, Norfolk firefighters, paramedics and hazardous materials responders encountered a Norfolk Public Schools bus filled with screaming children, several of whom had sustained “injuries” that needed treatment. Emergency personnel, in full uniform clad with gas masks, worked to evacuate students safely from the bus and treat those who had been injured.
At one point during the drill, a group of students who had been evacuated attempted to run back onto the bus in an attempt to get to others who were still on the bus. First responders quickly jumped in to prevent those students from getting back inside.
Several agencies from Pierce, Antelope and Madison counties were called in for mutual aid. Several fire engines and ambulances staged at an area south of the scene.
If an emergency of this sort was to occur in or around Norfolk, the emergency room at Faith Regional Health Services would be notified, as would other area hospitals.
While patients were being treated, emergency responders worked to address the ammonia leak and safely diffuse the situation. A fake smoke machine was utilized during the drill, and hoses were used by firefighters to address the leak.
Also assisting in the exercise were the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. An actual emergency of this magnitude would likely prompt a heavy law enforcement presence to reroute civilian traffic and safely direct emergency responders to the scene.
Fire and rescue personnel executed the drill under a steady rain Tuesday evening. The rain did not appear to keep the students involved from taking the exercise seriously, as several of the youths left the drill with dirt, rocks and mud on their clothes as a result of intentionally falling to the ground.
The drill concluded about 6:30 p.m.
Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, said the overwhelming response from those involved in the exercise is that it went very well. There were a few hiccups, she said, but people adapted and overcame any obstacles.
Risor said drills such as Tuesday’s are important for area agencies so that personnel know best how to coordinate with each other.
“They get to learn each other’s ways and personalities,” Risor said. “It allows everyone to effectively work together in chaotic situations.”