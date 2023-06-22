In only four days, area campers — not being familiar with one another — went from learning how to perform in a band to now taking a walk on the wild side and playing live onstage.
The 21 students — ages nine to 17 — will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at The Cove, behind Midwest Music Center, 311 Norfolk Ave., Suite 100, in Norfolk. The show is part of the 16th annual Rock Band Camp at Midwest Music Center.
The students, who were dispersed into four different bands with four or five members each, will play well-known songs from the 1960s, 1980s and 2000s.
The goal of the camp is to teach the kids what it’s like to form a group, select and rehearse songs, put a sound system together and other fine details of the band experience, said Chad Barnhill, who along with his wife, Amy, owns Midwest Music Center.
Chad Barnhill said the campers who participated in the program had a “good, solid, basic” foundation for their given musical instrument.
“They don’t learn how to play their instrument,” he said. “They learn how to play in a band. … They’re starting from scratch with the band, so it’s all about what it takes to put the band together.”
Barnhill said he was amazed with the students’ growth in only a few days. Like kids typical their age, the students were initially apprehensive and timid at first before they formed a terrific rock group, he added.
“By the end of the first day, they definitely got more relaxed and got to know each other,” Barnhill said. “They’re getting a lot more comfortable as a group. With that, it helps with the music. You can start seeing the expressions come out in the music and a little bit more knowledge of the songs that they are playing.”
Barnhill added that he hopes the students would want to launch their own group from this venture.
“In doing so, they can be a leader of that band and be able to help it get better," Barnhill said. “They know the fundamentals of what it takes to make a band happen.”