Arc of Norfolk is assisted by the United Way

What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? We serve people with developmental disabilities in 23 counties and Norfolk. We're focused on not only advocating, but promoting inclusion and getting people out.
In what way does the United Way assist you? United Way provides most of the budget. We have one paid employee; without her, it would be difficult to go at the level we're at now. We don't have to worry about how we're going to pay her and do services in the community.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? 39%
What are some new or ongoing needs your agency is facing? There are no new needs, except getting constituents out into the public and staying in contact.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others? The one paid employee wouldn't be able to work as many hours. There probably wouldn't be enough money to do the six to nine yearly outings.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served: Kayla enrolled her daughter in the Norfolk Middle School. There weren't a lot of parents with younger kids on the board. She is now connected. It all changed because one person reached out to her and got her included when she didn't know how.
— VICTORIA NELSON