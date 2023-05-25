Norfolk’s water park is set to open on Saturday, May 27.
AquaVenture will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., weather permitting.
All pool passes are available to purchase online on the “Active” page at norfolkne.gov or at AquaVenture.
Costs per pass vary from individual to group. Day passes can be purchased as well. Daily rates also vary based on age.
AquaVenture’s front desk will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday this week for anyone who needs assistance purchasing a pool pass.
For additional information about AquaVenture — including parties, swimming lessons and pool rules — visit NorfolkAquaventure.com or call 402-844-2270.