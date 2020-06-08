Norfolk's AquaVenture water park will reopen this month with restrictions on attendance, the Norfolk City Council decided at a special session Monday night.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, outlined the plan the city has drawn up to reopen the park.
Colvin said as part of health restrictions set by the governor, the park is limited to 25% of normal capacity, which is about 330 guests. Park staff and lifeguards are not counted in the capacity restrictions.
The park's hours will be divided into two-, three- and a half-hour sessions: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In the middle hour when the park is closed, the park will be cleaned and sanitized for the next group of attendees.
A detailed check-in and check-out system will be implemented. All guests will have to log when they arrive and leave and must provide a phone number in case they need to be contacted by the health department.
Colvin said the city is aiming to open the water park on June 22, and it will be open for about eight weeks, although that may change depending on when many of the teenage staff return to school.
The plan was approved after an hourlong discussion into the plan and its cost to the city. The park normally operates at a slight deficit, but this year, it could cost the city anywhere from an estimated $238,000 to more than $300,000 depending on attendance.
But several city council members and Mayor Josh Moenning said it's an important service to provide for the public.
"It's a service we offer the citizens," said council member Fred Wiebelhaus. "It's what they demand, and we'll probably get hit in the budget, but if that's what the community wants, then we'll do it."