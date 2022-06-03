April building permits
Residential
810 Volkman Drive, Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Toby Konopasek, install egress window
1204 Bel Ridge Road, Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Chad Schomberg, install egress window
507 E. Nebraska Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Justin and Jasmin Jorgensen, remodel kitchen
2605 W. Prospect Ave., Brown Contracting, Ryan Kimes, repair roof
411 S. Fourth St., Ma Elena and Leydi Ramirez, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
215 N. 61st St., Joe Beckenhauer, construct pool house
112 N. Ninth St., Gene and Jennifer Planer, demolition
2405 W. Nucor Road, Lyle Lutt, new shed
1309 Miles Drive, Ridgewood Construction, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
511 E. Braasch Ave., RSJ Vogel Construction, Diane Wolf, addition
800 S. Third St., Jose Negrete, replace porch
1107 Longhorn Drive, Bolin Construction, Jason and Tiffany Settles, remodel
1212 Westbrook Drive, Eric Devall, new garage
1405 Pierce St., Grejofra Framing, Samuel Ojeda, new duplex
1003 Darrus Drive, Ryan Harpenau, replace deck
1000 S. First St., Colby Johnson, install fence
1716 Valli Hi Road, Scott Riedel, new shed
1622 Koenigstein Ave., Eagle Home Inspections & Repair, Melanie Adams, remodel
607 N. 11th St., Joe and Paula Fuchs, remodel bathroom
124 Driftwood, Elite Egress, Darrek Schmidt, install egress window
305 Brentwood Drive, Elite Egress, Anthony McPhillips, install egress window
502 S. 14th St., Elite Egress, Tony Chambers, install egress window
603 Charles St., Elite Egress, Michael Mann, install egress window
707 S. Ninth St., Elite Egress, Renee Klug, install egress window
502 S 14th St., Elite Egress, Carolyn Small, install egress window
700 N. Boxelder St., Paul Splittgerber, addition to garage
203 N. Pine St., Clayton McDonald Construction, Mason Frew, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
1005 N. Eighth St., Tonia Blain, construct shed
911 S. Fourth St., Rose A. Borboa,Astorga, construct patio roof
1305 E. Maple Ave., RSJ Vogel Construction, Joel and Marsha Cleveland, addition to garage
701 N. 19th St., Creative Structures, Scott and Jan Nixon, install in-ground swimming pool
500 Williams St., Creative Structures, Keith and Karyn Vrbicky, install in-ground swimming pool
311 N. Ninth St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Kyla Makelin, foundation repair
1004 Ann Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Doyle and Mary Owens, repair foundation
4304 Pierce Drive, Scott Howard and Michelle Leader, construct garage/pole building
1407 S. Fourth St., Corth Kruse, construct new shed
1209 W. Park Ave., Kalon Entrekin, construct shed
1018 State Highway 35, North C&S Sales, DBA Derksen Portable Buildings, Carolyn Keith, new shed
Commercial
2400 W. Pasewalk Ave., Wild Willy Fireworks, temporary Sign (Fireworks)
1700 Market Lane, Kaw Valley Greenhouses, new temporary sign (Kaw Valley)
1700 Market Lane, Kaw Valley Greenhouses, temporary structure for greenhouse
301 N. 27th St., Hausmann Construction, Faith Regional Health Services, remodel
401 W. Northwestern Ave., Love Signs, Espino Properties, new sign (I&P Construction)
501 W. Norfolk Ave., BKM Construction, Koenigstein Investments, remodel for restaurant
2100 Market Lane, No. 600, Archers Home Improvement, BCG Enterprises, remodel
2025 Krenzien Drive, Love Signs, BankFirst, new sign (BankFirst)
507 N. 13th St., Norfolk Construction Co., Elite Realty/Bank of Lindsay, demolition
2304 N. Eastwood, Country Village Norfolk MHP, reroof
1000 Riverside Blvd., CEC Theatres Norfolk Entertainment, remodel bowling alley and game center
3206 Raasch Drive, American Legion, addition of wall
801 E. Benjamin Ave., J.H. Hespe Co., Northeast Community College, addition
2100 E. Omaha Ave., ASPM Landscapes, M.R. Wilke Enterprises, construct hoop building