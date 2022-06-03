April building permits

Residential

810 Volkman Drive, Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Toby Konopasek, install egress window

1204 Bel Ridge Road, Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Chad Schomberg, install egress window

507 E. Nebraska Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Justin and Jasmin Jorgensen, remodel kitchen

2605 W. Prospect Ave., Brown Contracting, Ryan Kimes, repair roof

411 S. Fourth St., Ma Elena and Leydi Ramirez, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

215 N. 61st St., Joe Beckenhauer, construct pool house

112 N. Ninth St., Gene and Jennifer Planer, demolition

2405 W. Nucor Road, Lyle Lutt, new shed

1309 Miles Drive, Ridgewood Construction, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

511 E. Braasch Ave., RSJ Vogel Construction, Diane Wolf, addition

800 S. Third St., Jose Negrete, replace porch

1107 Longhorn Drive, Bolin Construction, Jason and Tiffany Settles, remodel

1212 Westbrook Drive, Eric Devall, new garage

1405 Pierce St., Grejofra Framing, Samuel Ojeda, new duplex

1003 Darrus Drive, Ryan Harpenau, replace deck

1000 S. First St., Colby Johnson, install fence

1716 Valli Hi Road, Scott Riedel, new shed

1622 Koenigstein Ave., Eagle Home Inspections & Repair, Melanie Adams, remodel

607 N. 11th St., Joe and Paula Fuchs, remodel bathroom

124 Driftwood, Elite Egress, Darrek Schmidt, install egress window

305 Brentwood Drive, Elite Egress, Anthony McPhillips, install egress window

502 S. 14th St., Elite Egress, Tony Chambers, install egress window

603 Charles St., Elite Egress, Michael Mann, install egress window

707 S. Ninth St., Elite Egress, Renee Klug, install egress window

502 S 14th St., Elite Egress, Carolyn Small, install egress window

700 N. Boxelder St., Paul Splittgerber, addition to garage

203 N. Pine St., Clayton McDonald Construction, Mason Frew, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

1005 N. Eighth St., Tonia Blain, construct shed

911 S. Fourth St., Rose A. Borboa,Astorga, construct patio roof

1305 E. Maple Ave., RSJ Vogel Construction, Joel and Marsha Cleveland, addition to garage

701 N. 19th St., Creative Structures, Scott and Jan Nixon, install in-ground swimming pool

500 Williams St., Creative Structures, Keith and Karyn Vrbicky, install in-ground swimming pool

311 N. Ninth St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Kyla Makelin, foundation repair

1004 Ann Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Doyle and Mary Owens, repair foundation

4304 Pierce Drive, Scott Howard and Michelle Leader, construct garage/pole building

1407 S. Fourth St., Corth Kruse, construct new shed

1209 W. Park Ave., Kalon Entrekin, construct shed

1018 State Highway 35, North C&S Sales, DBA Derksen Portable Buildings, Carolyn Keith, new shed

Commercial

2400 W. Pasewalk Ave., Wild Willy Fireworks, temporary Sign (Fireworks)

1700 Market Lane, Kaw Valley Greenhouses, new temporary sign (Kaw Valley)

1700 Market Lane, Kaw Valley Greenhouses, temporary structure for greenhouse

301 N. 27th St., Hausmann Construction, Faith Regional Health Services, remodel

401 W. Northwestern Ave., Love Signs, Espino Properties, new sign (I&P Construction)

501 W. Norfolk Ave., BKM Construction, Koenigstein Investments, remodel for restaurant

2100 Market Lane, No. 600, Archers Home Improvement, BCG Enterprises, remodel

2025 Krenzien Drive, Love Signs, BankFirst, new sign (BankFirst)

507 N. 13th St., Norfolk Construction Co., Elite Realty/Bank of Lindsay, demolition

2304 N. Eastwood, Country Village Norfolk MHP, reroof

1000 Riverside Blvd., CEC Theatres Norfolk Entertainment, remodel bowling alley and game center

3206 Raasch Drive, American Legion, addition of wall

801 E. Benjamin Ave., J.H. Hespe Co., Northeast Community College, addition

2100 E. Omaha Ave., ASPM Landscapes, M.R. Wilke Enterprises, construct hoop building

