Green Light Great Night is bringing Lonestar with Chris Cagle to Midtown Event Center’s outdoor venue on Friday, June 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with opening act Cagle starting at 7:30 p.m., followed by Lonestar at 9 p.m.
The event center is located at 1102 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk. Approved parking locations for the concert are: First Baptist Church, Norfolk High School, Norfolk Middle School, Premier Marketing, Elkhorn Valley Bank (plus parking lot to the north), Daycos and the Norfolk Family YMCA (west lot and back field lots).