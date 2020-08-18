Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller spoke at Police Appreciation Night on Sunday. Miller said community members could help the police through prayer and by bringing concerns to his attention or to elected officials.
Two other speakers were Capt. Lance Grothe of the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Division, who spoke on how police and fire divisions work together, and pastor Mike Vincent, who spoke on how the Bible related to government and law enforcement.
The event was held at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Food for the event was provided by Taylor Made.
After the program, attendees took a ride around town in a bus from Navigator Bus Lines.
The event was organized by Van Hall, Dave Busskohl and Jeff Rub.