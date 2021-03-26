On Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation. Those from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are:
Judicial Nominating Commission — County and District Court — Fifth Judicial District: Christopher Langemeier, Schuyler; Henry R. Thieman, Petersburg.
Niobrara Council: Leslie L. Hall, Bassett.
Ricketts said he wants to thank the many Nebraskans who give generously of their time and talent to make a difference.
“These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees and commissions,” Ricketts said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.