People who work in ag production are used to facing adversity and challenges.
So it is only natural that the Nebraska LEAD program also would face hardships, including a pandemic that restricted the last class of participants from meeting face-to-face. It altered travel plans, including an international trip.
“This class that we just graduated, they like to say that they had two experiences — before COVID and after COVID,” said Terry Hejny of Lincoln.
Hejny serves as director of Nebraska’s premier 18-month agricultural leadership development program. He said the current class “adjusted on the fly” as changes were made because of the pandemic.
“In a nutshell, we had to put some protocol in place,” Hejny said. “That required the (COVID-19) vaccinations so we could travel out of state. We went from 29 in the new class to 22.”
The nonprofit program is overseen by a statewide board of directors that includes Raymond Morse of Norfolk, who will be the board treasurer next year. Another board member from Northeast Nebraska is Dr. Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State College.
Those chosen for the program apply or are nominated. Participants who are involved in both production agriculture or agribusiness in Nebraska and are between 25 and 55 are eligible.
Hejny said because of the pandemic, the current class did not get to travel internationally. Instead, trips were made to Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona.
Participants in the program come from the panhandle to eastern Nebraska. It usually takes 18 months from start to finish. The biggest exception was LEAD 39, which had a one-year break from the pandemic.
Along with assignments, participants look at local, state and national issues. They attend six three-day seminars all over the state.
It also includes 10 days to Kansas City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Also the first year, at the end of March or early April, the participants get a break until about the third week of September. At that time, they gather at Chadron State College, then do six more three-day sessions. Before COVID-19, they also would travel 14 to 16 days internationally and graduate in mid-March.
There always is some overlap, with “freshmen and seniors” at all times, Hejny said.
Recruiting for the next class has begun.
“Now, we are hoping we still have the interest. We are going to (seek a) LEAD 41 class,” Hejny said. “If we don’t get the numbers or the quality we want, we may go to an every other year arrangement.”
Hejny said there are about 37 similar programs to Nebraska’s LEAD program across the nation, with Nebraska’s being the third oldest. This will be the 41st year of the program.
“Most of them are connected to land grant universities, but very few of them do a new class every year. Along with us, Washington state and California are the others.”
Hejny said up to 30 people would be selected for the next program, which will start in the third week of September. Participants will be requited to have the COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’ll work with them on that,” he said. “We won’t be traveling to Washington, D.C., until February.”
Hejny raises funds to help offset the costs of the program. It still does cost participants $2,500, but some employers either pay for all or some of the costs.
The benefits include that LEAD graduates are known for being strong civic- and community-minded members. They often serve on local boards, such as hospitals, and are known for their community service.