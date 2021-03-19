Appeara, a five-generation, multi-state business that has its headquarters in Norfolk, has announced it will invest $25,000 in Northeast Community College’s Nexus project, which includes updates to agriculture facilities.
Bob Dudley, owner and president, said many of Appeara’s customers are ag-based.
“From implement dealerships, ethanol plants, fertilizer and seed dealers, etc., we service a lot of customers from the ag industry,” Dudley said in a college media release. “So, anything that Northeast can do to perpetuate ag education is important to all of us here in Nebraska, and especially Appeara when we rely so much on the ag industry.”
Northeast is updating several facilities on its Norfolk campus, including a veterinary technology clinic and classroom building, a combined farm operations and large animal handling building, a feedlot and lagoon and other farm structures.
“Appeara’s experience bears out what a University of Nebraska study found,” said Tracy Kruse, Northeast vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. “In Nebraska, one of every four jobs are related to agriculture, and in the northeast region, that is one of every two jobs.”
Dudley called Northeast an asset to the community and region.
“Norfolk is fortunate to have Northeast in our community,” he said, “and we want to do all we can to make sure the college is the best it can be.”
Kruse said Appeara’s support would help provide a modern learning environment for about 350 ag students at the college.
Appeara was started in 1916 by Bob Dudley’s great-grandfather. The company now specializes in uniform rental, linen services, dust control and janitorial supplies. Appeara has 75 employees and provides service in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota.
The new ag facilities under construction near the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex, 2300 E. Benjamin Ave., will replace a 100-year-old repurposed dairy barn. Construction on the project began in April 2020 and is expected to be completed by fall 2021. Progress may be viewed in real time at northeast.edu/webcams.
Funding for the agricultural facilities will come from the college’s commitment of $10 million, as well as external fundraising to fill the gap. With a total project cost of $22.3 million, Northeast has raised enough funds for construction; however, fundraising for the Nexus campaign continues, as more is needed for equipment, technology and furnishings.