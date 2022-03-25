Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug- and assault-related charges after a disturbance Thursday evening.
Capt. Michael Bauer said Norfolk police were called to 2400 W. Pasewalk Ave. about 6 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance. A witness was on the phone with dispatch and said they saw a man and a woman in a physical fight in the parking lot, near their vehicle.
The two entered the vehicle and drove off. The witness followed and could see the man and woman continuing to hit each other inside the vehicle while driving down the road, Bauer said. The witness followed the suspect vehicle until officers had contact with them in the 1400 block of Omaha Avenue.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Chelsea Carman of Oakdale, and the passenger was identified as 30-year-old Dennis Wilson of Norfolk. Both had injuries from the apparent mutual assault. In a search of Wilson, officers allegedly located several small baggies of suspected methamphetamine. Wilson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree domestic assault.
Officers then located a pill, discovered to be Adderall, in a clear plastic bag in the center console, Bauer said. Officers spoke to Carman about the pill and learned that she did not have a prescription for the medication. Carman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree domestic assault.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
According to court documents obtained by the Daily News, Wilson has a pending case in Madison County District Court in which he is charged with third-degree domestic assault — third offense, possession of methamphetamine and possession of LSD.