There continues to be strong demand for multi-family housing in Norfolk.
On Monday, the Norfolk City Council conducted a public hearing and approved all three readings of an ordinance for a new apartment complex, changing the zoning at 1413 N. 13th St. from single-family residential (R-1) to multiple-family residential (R-3).
Valerie Grimes, city planner, said there was a house on the property, which covers about 3 to 4 acres. The house was torn down.
The property has churches on both the north and south sides and is adjacent to 13th Street to the east and the Ponca land to the west. Syracuse Avenue could eventually be extended to it, with the entrance to the east currently onto 13th Street.
Kelby Herman spoke on behalf of MIE, which requested the zoning change.
Herman said plans are to build a new 64-unit apartment complex on the land. The complex will include four two-story buildings, with 16 units in each one.
“There hasn’t been much multi-family development on that side of town,” Herman said, “nor on the north, so I thought that would be a good spot.”
It will be similar to apartments he built next to Nucor Detailing and Nebraska Public Power District in southern Norfolk, he said.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said he sometimes gets asked with the influx of apartments in Norfolk, is there still a big need for it?
Herman said the last project is “99% full” and filled up quickly. There’s still strong demand, he said.
Moenning said the apartments are another sign of the strong growth that is taking place in Norfolk. “It’s good to see that development,” he said.
The council voted 7-0 on all three readings to approve the ordinance following the public hearing.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Rob Merrill, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Gary L. Jackson.
Meeting lasted: 20 minutes, then adjourned into executive session to discuss potential litigation.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and about 12 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved a resolution appointing the director of administrative services to replace the human resources director as privacy officer for the City of Norfolk group health plan portion of HIPAA regulations.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Golden Girls, allowing the use of the softball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Liberty Bell Park to be used for softball practices and games for the 2022 softball season, and for a softball clinic at a date yet to be determined, from March 1 through Dec. 31.
— Approved an agreement with The Norfolk Softball Association, allowing the use of the softball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to be used by NSA for softball practices and games for the summer/fall softball season from April 15 through Oct. 17.
— Approved an agreement with Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic, allowing the use of Memorial Field in Veterans Memorial Park for an all-star classic football game on Saturday, June 11, with a practice day on Friday, June 10.
— Approved an agreement with Our Savior Lutheran Church, allowing the use of a portion of South 25th Street for a “Rise N Run” 5K Run on Saturday, April 16.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Soccer Club, allowing practice on the soccer fields in North Pine Park as scheduled by the city parks and recreation director, and the soccer fields or green space at Winter Park, Liberty Bell Park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to be used on a first-come, first-served basis for the 2022 soccer season from April 1 through Nov. 1.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Nebraska Community Foundation, authorizing the city to disperse unused Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund grant funds of $1,405.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Blvd., to serve beer at an outdoor concert at 1102 and 11041-w Riverside Blvd. beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and ending at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.
— Approved the purchase of 41 Hewlett Packard replacement desktop computers, 15 Microsoft Surface Pro tablets and associated maintenance agreements and peripherals off the Omnia Partners Public Sector (formerly U.S. Communities) purchasing contract from Insight Public Sector for a total of $87,235.
— Approved a right-of-way agreement and acceptance, temporary easement, real estate purchase agreement and warranty deed between Cheryl and Robert Murphy and the City of Norfolk for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street construction project for $20,885.
— Approved purchase of a replacement Regenerative air street sweeper off of the State of Minnesota contract with MacQueen Equipment of Lincoln, for the amount of $196,620.
— Approved the purchase of a fleet vehicle for $35,987 from Anderson Auto Group to be used by the fire division.
— Approved advertising for requests for proposals to refurbish the Komline Belt Press at the water pollution control plant.
PUBLIC HEARINGS, ORDINANCES
— Approved the third and final reading of an ordinance for the zoning change from R-1 (Single Family Residential District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) on property addressed as 4404 S. First St. The ordinance was approved on first reading on Dec. 20, 2021, and second reading on Jan. 18. Also approved a corresponding resolution for the final plat of Sunshine Park Addition.
— Approved allowing the purchase of two snow plows/trucks and support equipment using funding allotted for the 2022-23 fiscal year, prior to the 2022-23 budget approval, for an amount not to exceed $480,000.
INTEREST ITEMS:
— Heard Mayor Josh Moenning issue a proclamation for February 2022 as "JOI of Reading Month."