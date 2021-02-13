A Nebraska man has died less than two weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, but his death is believed to be the result of an assortment of health complications.
The man, who was in his 40s, had multiple combordities that were listed on his death certificate, but the COVID-19 vaccine also was listed, Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a Friday press briefing.
The state is mandated to report the death to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, Ricketts said, and it is now being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday morning, the death investigation was still ongoing.
But Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer for the state, said it would be unusual for somebody to die as long as two weeks after receiving the vaccine.
“COVID-19 vaccine deaths can be attributed to anaphylaxis and occur within a relatively short period after the vaccine is given, which is why monitoring is done,” he said.
Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to an allergen. The reaction occurs when an over-release of chemicals puts a person into shock.
Antiphylactic reaction rates are about five per 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and three per 1 million doses of Moderna, Anthone said. Those rates are on par with antyphilactic reactions caused by measles and mumps vaccines, he said.
Anthone and Ricketts both expressed confidence in the safety of the vaccine.
“You’re much more likely to pass away from the coronavirus than you are with anything regarding the vaccine,” Ricketts said.
The governor also discussed vaccine distribution.
As of Friday morning, 258,250 of 350,000 allocated vaccines had been administered in Nebraska — 165,550 first doses and 92,700 second doses. More than 80% of the doses had been administered by the state, with the remaining administered by the federal retail and long-term vaccination program.
Ricketts said doses allocated by the federal government have been administered slowly because of “ill-thought-out” planning.
“(The federal government) didn’t contact us ahead of time about how to register vaccines. We were working on trying to get one registration platform for the state,” Ricketts said. “They didn’t let the state coordinate with pharmacies, and they didn’t communicate about how they planned to launch the retail pharmacy program. They should have worked with the states ahead of time.”
The state will continue to prioritize the 65 and over age group during Phase 1B of distribution, Ricketts said. He encouraged Nebraskans to register for a COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.ne.gov.
As of Thursday evening, more than 181,000 residents had registered for a vaccination, said Ashley Newmyer, chief data strategist for the state. A Spanish language registration option will be available beginning next week, she said.
In addition to vaccination updates, Ricketts urged Nebraskans on Friday to take precautionary measures during an ongoing stretch of historically cold weather. The governor encouraged residents to keep safety kits in both cars and homes, as there is potential for power outages.
People should travel only if necessary, he said.
Wind chill values in several parts of the state could dip below -25 degrees.