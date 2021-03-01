LYONS — The Center for Rural Affairs has chosen Mike Tabbert of rural Antelope County to receive its 2020 Citizenship Award.
The Citizenship Award is given to an individual or individuals who actively participate in the civic process for creating public policy and also work closely with the Center for Rural Affairs to advance public policies that strengthen family farms, ranches and rural communities.
Over the past year, Tabbert has demonstrated advocacy in several ways to advance broadband legislation in the Nebraska Legislature. He first reached out to the center frustrated with the lack of internet connection available at his home.
“Within a few weeks, he had gathered a dozen other people with their own broadband issues, allowing us to put together a collection of stories to share with lawmakers,” said Johnathan Hladik, policy director for the Center for Rural Affairs.
In February 2020, he testified before the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee in favor of Legislative Bill 996, which would create the Broadband Data Improvement Program. He also wrote a letter in a statewide newspaper and encouraged others to send letters to the legislative committee. LB966 ultimately passed and was signed into law over the summer.
“Outside of broadband, Mike continues to support our policies and values,” Hladik said. “He has become a true rural advocate by supporting rural priorities, volunteering in his community, and continually sharing rural topics and concerns with others.”
No award ceremony is planned this year because of the pandemic.