O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of three additional cases in the district.
One case is in Holt County, and two cases are in Antelope County.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said on Thursday that the Holt County case is still under investigation and the case is currently in isolation at home. In Antelope County, the first case contracted the illness through out-of-state travel and is currently in isolation at home. All close contacts with the case have been identified and have been asked to quarantine.
The second case is due to community spread which has been actively present in Antelope County. The case is currently in isolation at home and all close contacts are being identified and will be asked to quarantine, Doolittle said.
The case count update as of Thursday at 3 p.m. for the department is 57 Total Cases (TC), 42 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). By county, they are as follows:
Antelope: TC: 11 R: 8, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 3 R: 1; Holt: TC: 4 R: 3; Knox: TC: 27 R: 21; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Pierce: TC: 9 R: 7; Rock: TC: 2, R: 1.