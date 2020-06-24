Antelope County man dies of COVID-19

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of the first death related to COVID-19 in the district. Also, five additional cases and one recovery were reported Wednesday afternoon.
Through case investigation, it was determined that the Antelope County man in his 70s who died was reported to have underlying health conditions.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for the department, said four of the new cases are in Knox County. Two of these cases are result from direct contact with positive cases, she said, and two cases are result from community spread.
All close contacts have been identified and contacted. Community spread means that the source from the spread of the illness is unknown. Community spread is present throughout the district, and residents are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask when social distancing may be difficult and practice good hand hygiene.
As of Wednesday at 3 p.m., the district has had 45 total cases and 30 recoveries, along with one death.