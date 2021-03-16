NELIGH — The Neligh Economic Development Office will host the Antelope County Job Fair at the Antelope County Ag Society Building on Friday, March 23, 2-7 p.m.
Many employers throughout the county are in need of quality workforce candidates. The City of Neligh recognizes the needs of the community and throughout the county.
As net migration continues to increase and more young Nebraskans leave their hometowns, this marks an effort to create the work and home environment needed to keep the future leaders of Antelope County close to home and support businesses within the county.
The City of Neligh is offering free registration for any Antelope County business, including farms and ranches, to participate in the inaugural event. For a minimal fee, businesses outside the county also may participate.
The job fair is possible at no charge with funding from the City of Neligh and sponsors, the Antelope County Ag Society and Advanced Consulting Engineering Services.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, please contact Lauren at lauren@neligh.org or Bri at brianna@neligh.org or call 402-887-4447.