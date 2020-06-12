The Antelope County Fair is still scheduled for the last week of July but will have some modifications.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the Antelope County Ag Society decided to postpone the fair’s concert entertainment to 2021.
Country singer Michael Ray was scheduled as the fair’s Friday concert, but negotiations are underway to push his performance to next summer, according to the Antelope County Fair website. All tickets sold for the concert will be refunded.
The fair also won’t have any open-class static exhibits or school art on display this year. All open-class animal exhibits will follow the direction of the 4-H animal exhibits.
“We will be working in the next weeks to follow the directed health measures given to bring you the best county fair we can during this time of uncertainty with COVID-19,” the ag society said in an online statement.
The Antelope County Fair will take place July 28-Aug. 2. The public is encouraged to check the fair’s website for a full schedule and updates at antelopecofair.com. So far, the fair will include bull riding and the demolition derby, tractor pull and beer garden.