Rising country music star Michael Ray is set to electrify the Antelope County Fair next Friday night in what might be the biggest event at the fairgrounds during the six days of festivities.
The Florida-born musician and songwriter marks the return of live music to a week packed with activities for all ages.
“We haven’t had a concert for a year because of COVID and all that,” said Jared Anderson, president of the Antelope County Ag Society. “We actually got pretty lucky — we were able to have a full fair. We still had to do the protocols and all the stuff like that, but we were still able to have pretty good crowds last year.”
Anderson has been working with the ag society as president since replacing Ed Pellatz. After the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Anderson said those who want to wear masks and take other COVID-19 precautions at the fairgrounds are welcomed to do so.
Hand sanitizer stations will be available, especially near the 4-H exhibits. A hand washing station will be available outside the grandstand as well.
“There’s always something to do for the fair,” Anderson said. “We’ve pretty well got everything rounded up and ready to go for this year.”
Anderson said fairgoers hoping to attend grandstand events should have their tickets ready.
The week will feature a variety of animal shows Monday through Saturday, including the Ag Olympics on Wednesday and extreme bull riding Thursday before Ray takes the stage Friday night.
“We’re finally being able to go out and have some full shows this summer,” Anderson said.
The fair also will host a number of opportunities to chow down with other fairgoers, from the Farmers Pride Pancake Feed on Thursday to the barbecue and pie making and ice cream social at Riverside Park on Saturday to the French toast breakfast to round out the week on Sunday. The breakfasts will be provided for a free-will donation, while the food at Saturday’s events will be available for a charge.
Aside from these events, indoor and outdoor fair food vendors will be available throughout the week.
“People need to definitely stop in and check out the 4-H exhibits,” Anderson said. “The kids have been working hard this year. Many people come to look at kids’ stuff that they’ve done over the years. They definitely deserve that, and they earned it.”