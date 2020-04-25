North Central District Health Department NDN
O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County.

North Central District Health Department initiated contact investigations and was able to quickly determine this case is not due to community spread, according to a press release from North Central issued Saturday afternoon.

It has been identified that this case is due to close contact with an individual who has tested positive with COVID-19 that is not in the NCDHD district. The case has been in self-isolation at home since the onset of symptoms and continues to remain at home in self-isolation, according to the release.At this time, the risk to the public remains low due to the diligence and self-awareness of symptoms and prompt action of the case to self-isolate.

To protect yourself from COVID-19 during these times continue to cover your cough with a tissue and throw it away, or a bent elbow. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Practice social distancing by staying home, but if you need to go out, remain six feet from others.

