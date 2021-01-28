Police made another arrest in connection with Sunday’s drive-by shooting.
Carlos Jimenez, 20, of Norfolk was arrested Thursday on a warrant that charges him with conspiracy to commit robbery, said Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division.
Jimenez is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail with a $50,000 bond, Bauer said.
On Monday, police arrested 23-year-old Marquis Granville in connection with the incident, in which several shots were fired at a residence in the 1300 block of Park Avenue from a vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation, and police encourage anyone with information to contact the division at 402-644-8700.