Police made another arrest in connection with Sunday’s drive-by shooting.

Carlos Jimenez, 20, of Norfolk was arrested Thursday on a warrant that charges him with conspiracy to commit robbery, said Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division.

Jimenez is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail with a $50,000 bond, Bauer said.

On Monday, police arrested 23-year-old Marquis Granville in connection with the incident, in which several shots were fired at a residence in the 1300 block of Park Avenue from a vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation, and police encourage anyone with information to contact the division at 402-644-8700.

Tags

In other news

Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family

Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his parents, two teenage siblings and his 18-year-old brother’s pregnant girlfriend in the family’s home, a prosecutor announced Thursday.

State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors’ virus powers

State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors’ virus powers

Irritated by the sweeping use of executive orders during the COVID-19 crisis, state lawmakers around the U.S. are moving to curb the authority of governors and top health officials to impose emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business shutdowns.

In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts

In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts

Just down the road from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a community flush with resident health professionals, the Decatur, Georgia, school system had no shortage of expert input on whether to resume in-person classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly $17,000 raised in eight days

Roughly $17,000 raised in eight days

Gunner Hemenway, the 9-year-old student at St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek, soon will have a furry companion to navigate the challenges of his recent epilepsy diagnosis.