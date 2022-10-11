Walk to End Alzheimer's

Informational signs like these were located throughout Skyview Lake Park during the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, which took place Sunday.

 NEJLA MUMINOVIC/DAILY NEWS

The Walk to End Alzheimer's, the nation's second-largest walk program, first made its introduction into Norfolk about 20 years ago.

The event is still going strong as demonstrated by the roughly 200 people who took part in the annual walk on Sunday at Skyview Lake Park. There, organizers raised $22,506 before Sunday morning, which is more than halfway to their goal of $42,000. The exact amount raised on Sunday morning has yet to be totaled.

Eighty cents of every dollar raised goes toward advancing research efforts for Alzheimer's disease.

Cyndi Rotter-Hansen, an organizer for the event, said people have been generous, both with their money and time. "We have an incredible group of 20 to 25 volunteers that put this event together," Rotter-Hansen said.

Rotter-Hansen said volunteers began preparing for the walk around 9 a.m. on Sunday. A few hours later, the annual ceremony kicking off the walk started around noon.

At the ceremony, a script that mentions sponsors, research advances in the field of Alzheimer's and other related statistics are read to audience members. The ceremony also commemorates those who have a personal connection to the disease through flowers.

Each person who walks in the event can pick up a flower. There are five different colors of flower, each with its own meaning: Blue represents people who have Alzheimer's (at Sunday's walk, two people held blue flowers, Rotter-Hansen said); purple represents someone who has lost a loved one to Alzheimer's; yellow represents a caretaker; orange represents someone who is a supporter of caretakers and those struggling with the disease; and white represents the first who will survive of the disease.

At the ceremony, the announcer calls off each color and people will raise their flower when their color is called. Every year, a young girl holds the white flower to represent the first survivor.

"Alzheimer's affects everyone," said Beth Plisek, another organizer for the event. "We're fighting for everyone, including caretakers — they need to know that they have support."

Walk to End Alzheimer's is accepting donations until Thursday, Dec. 15.

