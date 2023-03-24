The 19th annual Norfolk Area Prayer Breakfast will be Tuesday, May 2, in the ballroom at Divots Conference Center. The event is hosted by Norfolk Forum Ministry, a local nonprofit ministry to business and professional leaders, encouraging them toward spiritual development, personal integrity, principled leadership and a desire to have an impact on other leaders in the marketplace.
The annual prayer breakfast encourages, inspires and unites those in our area who have Norfolk's best interest at heart. Attendees are invited o pray for the city, its leaders and citizens, to network and enjoy a good breakfast and great speaker.
This year's featured speaker is Ken Korkow. He was raised in a South Dakota ranching and rodeo family, and he enlisted in the military, serving in direct combat in Vietnam. Afterward while suffering from PTSD, he became a successful land broker. During his journey, Korkow had a spiritual awakening that led him to abandon his lucrative business and begin serving and helping others with The Ranch Ministry. The Ranch serves as a retreat center that helps restore minds, marriages and lives of veterans affected by PTSD.
Breakfast will begin at 6 a.m. with doors open at 5:30 a.m. There is a cost for this event. Seating is limited, and tickets may be ordered by going to www.norfolkprayerbreakfast.com to register.