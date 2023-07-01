Norfolk Odd Fellows Lodge will sponsor the 49th annual Odd Fellows Parade this Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Norfolk.
This year’s grand marshal will be Stephanie’s Miracles in Loving Equine (S.M.I.L.E.) Inc. with Katelyn Anderson of Norfolk representing the organization. It was founded by Patty Prauner and started with her then-6-year-old Stephanie. It later turned into nine students and one pony in 1992 and now serves more than 100 students per week with 17 horses and ponies. Anderson is a former student herself and Norfolk High School graduate who is representing all of the students that have ridden over the past 32 years.
Prauner, director of S.M.I.L.E., thanked the Odd Fellow Lodge for the nomination and its support as well as all of her other supporters over the years.
“Praise the Lord for finding helping hands to keep his S.M.I.L.E. program helping others in need,” Prauner said.
This year’s route follows a similar route as previous years but will have slight adjustments because of construction on First Street. The route will start at Second Street and Braasch Avenue, then proceed on Second Street to Madison Avenue to Fifth Street and end at Prospect Avenue.
The registration for entries will be the morning of the parade starting at 8 at the former U.S. Post Office customer parking lot at 401 N. Fourth St. The parade will start at 10 a.m.
Want to learn more?
Any questions may be emailed to Norfolkoddfellows@gmail.com.