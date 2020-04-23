The Norfolk Water Division will begin their annual water main flushing program on Sunday, April 26. Flushing will be done during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. Flushing will begin Sunday evening and conclude Thursday morning.
It is estimated that the flushing program will be completed by Thursday, May 21. The Norfolk Water Division is asking that the public refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed Sunday, April 26-Thursday, May 2 are as follows:
All areas from 49th Street east to 18th Street, from Benjamin Avenue to Omaha Avenue.
From 49th Street eat to Hillview Drive, from Benjamin Avenue north to Eisenhower Avenue.
From 18th Street to 13th Street, from Maple Avenue north to Benjamin Avenue.
Locations affected by the program will include:
Our Savior Lutheran
Bel-air Elementary
Menards
Authier Miller Pape Eye Care
Homestead Assisted Living
Faith Regional West Campus
Eldorado Hills
Fire Station No. 2
Women’s Health Clinic
Fountain Point Medical
Lutheran Northeast High School
Norfolk Catholic High School
Walmart
Fountain Point
Bel-air Nursing Home
Skyview Lake Area
Vulcraft/Nucor Cold Finish
Divots
All commercial locations along Norfolk Avenue west of 25th Street
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria free, however it is not recommended to consume the water if it extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform laundry tasks at the time of flushing. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the machines.
The City of Norfolk would like to thank residents for their patience during this program. For additional information call the Water Division at 402-844-2210