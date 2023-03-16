The Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex at Northeast Community College will be hosting the annual Home, Garden and Outdoor (HGO) Expo beginning on Friday, March 17, and ending Sunday, March 19. The Norfolk Area Home Builders — organizers of the event — are expected to feature new businesses and seminars this upcoming weekend.
Angi Kruse, who has been co-chairperson of the Area Builders Home Show committee for the past seven years, explained how the HGO Expo has always featured home and garden businesses, but with recent technological advances, the committee wanted to include more outdoor businesses in its popular show.
“It just sparked an idea that there is a need for a show with more outdoor elements,” she said. “When we used the (Chuck M. Pohlman) Agriculture Complex, there was some space we never used. We figured, ‘Why don’t we add (the outdoor elements) to that area?’ ”
The new businesses expected to make their freshman outing include Red10 RV Sales, Cruise Custom Golf Carts, JTK Holiday Lighting and Schumacher Fencing. Kruse said there would be more than 25 new vendors.
“There’s a little bit of everything out here,” she said.
The highly attended event — with previous reporting accounting numbers upward of 3,000 — also will feature a few practical seminars covering remodeling basics, home security and protection, and health threats in your home like radon and mold. These seminars are expected to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.
“It’s an annual event for people. They come back year after year. The hope is to always be attracting new people,” Kruse said.
A number of local organizations have been with the event since its inception 37 years ago. That long list includes Window World, Abe’s Electrics and Security Systems, Cornhusker Auto and the City of Norfolk. Lumber stores like Century Lumber, Mead Lumber and Carhart Lumber also join that list.
“They get success out of the show and enjoy it. We have a lot of repeats,” she said. “I think the expo has always been a need in this area. Norfolk’s kind of a hub for these smaller communities.”
Kruse also thanked newly appointed executive officer Roger Brummels and 62 Northeast Community College construction and media students who have been preparing the upcoming show.
“There’s a lot of reasons to come out and check out what we have. We’ll be featuring lots of giveaways this weekend,” she said.