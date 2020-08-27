Annual health fair canceled this year

PATCH health fair

THE ANNUAL PATCH Health Fair has been canceled this year.

 Norfolk Daily News file

As it has been with so many events this year, the 2020 PATCH Health Fair has been canceled because of the ongoing pandemic. It had been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, at Northeast Community College.

Heather Claussen, director of allied health at Northeast Community College, said the committee had the health and safety of the community in mind when it made the decision.

Each year, thousands of people attend the health fair, where they participate in health screenings and receive information about health-related products and services.

She encouraged businesses and citizens to continue to support the organization so it can provide grants to schools and senior centers for health-related equipment and programs.

The proceeds from the health fair go to support PATCH school grants, senior center Grants and community events like Project Homeless Connect. These grants help schools and senior centers purchase needed equipment and supplies to supplement and promote healthy living activities within their organizations, Claussen said.

While the primary purpose of the PATCH Health Fair is to provide information to the public to promote healthy lifestyles and to provide free and low-cost screenings, it is the organization’s only fundraiser, she added.

For information on making a donation, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

