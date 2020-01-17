Hundreds of Northeast Nebraskans came to Norfolk this week for the 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show hosted by Northeast Community College, Farm Show Productions and WJAG Radio.
More than 100 exhibitors came to display their products and services at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex at Northeast, from large tractors to financial and legal services.
Two of the most popular were by experts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Also featured were a series of seminars and presentations from various speakers. Al Dutcher, a state climatologist with UNL, gave a presentation Wednesday on the weather last year and expectations for this year, and Jim Jansen, an Extension educator based in Concord at the Haskell Ag Lab, gave a presentation on the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill.
The farm bill, known officially as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, is a sweeping law that sets the federal government’s agricultural policy and programs for a five-year period. And since the last farm bill passed in 2014, there have been changes.
“If everyone understood the farm bill and what to do,” Jansen said, “we wouldn’t be here talking about it, we’d be doing it.”
Jansen’s presentation mainly focused on two programs: Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC), which are safety net programs for many farmers.
ARC provides income support payments on historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guarantee level. The PLC program provides income support payments on historical base acres when the price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price, according to the Farm Service Agency.
Jansen said most farmers in Madison County and Northeast Nebraska in general choose ARC. And ARC is subdivided into two groups, county-level and individual coverage, and most choose the county-level.
One of the major changes compared to the 2014 legislation is that after 2020, farmers can change which program they prefer for which crop, rather than being stuck in a specific program for five years.
Jansen presented formulas for how payments are calculated for each program and the pros and cons of each.
Ultimately, he said, it is important for farmers to meet with the FSA by March 15 to help come up with a decision that’s best for each operation.
Other attractions at the show included a high-voltage wire demonstration by the Elkhorn Rural and Stanton County Public Power District and rainfall simulation by the Natural Resources Conservation Services.