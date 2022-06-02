Cars and charity will be the main undertaking for the second annual “Car Show for a Cause” this Saturday.
This year, Norfolk Area Street Cars is presenting the show to help the Clausen family of Pierce, which lost three of their four children in a house fire this past January.
According to Nicole Sullivan, the founder of “Car Show for a Cause,” proceeds from the show will go toward the Clausen family’s financial needs. Other donations from a split the pot raffle will go to Jim Kuether, who also lost his home in Pierce this year.
While the event is free to attend for the public, people who wish to show their car at the event are required to pay a $20 entry fee, which will go to the Clausen family.
Sullivan said she’s hoping around 250 cars will register for the event on Saturday, which is almost double the number of cars that showed up last year.
“We don't have any pre-registration or anything, but just from our Facebook page and talk from last year, we're hoping to see 250 would be our ideal number,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan, who is a car junkie herself, said she started “Car Show for Cause” last year after her friend was diagnosed with cancer. And the best way to raise money for their treatments was to bring the car community together through a show.
According to Sullivan, they were expecting around 50 cars to participate. Instead, 130 cars rolled up to the event that day.
“Multiple people (were) telling us, ‘Hey, Norfolk doesn't have a lot of this stuff. Let's do this every year.’ So we decided to make this an annual event and to benefit somebody in the community,” Sullivan said.
While the car show’s main purpose is charity, Sullivan said the show also has another goal: Destigmatizing the car community.
Because of burnouts and racing, the car community doesn’t always get the best reputation, she said.
“And if we can help a community member and also help get a better reputation for the car community, that's kind of what our goal is here,” Sullivan said.
The cars participating in the show will be competing in separate classes, where they will each be awarded first- or second-place trophies. There are 16 classes in total.
According to Sullivan, sponsors of the show donated money that was used to buy the trophies.
“Norfolk Area Street Cars would really like to give a shout out and a thank you to our sponsors, who helped put on this car show for our second year,” Sullivan said.
Registration for “Cars for Cause” will start Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Sunset Plaza Mall. The public may start viewing the cars from noon to 3 p.m., with the awards ceremony starting at 3:15 p.m.
If inclement weather happens, the show will be moved to Sunday, June 5.