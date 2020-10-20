Hoffman family

Andy Hoffman (left) is shown with his wife, Brianna, and their children (from left), Reese, Ava and Jack, a high school freshman whose brain cancer is in remission.

 Courtesy photo

Andy Hoffman seemed to be getting better.

The recently retired attorney from Atkinson had been diagnosed with a massive brain tumor in July after he became ill during a jog. It was the same diagnosis his son Jack had faced nine years earlier.

Jack, then 7, became famous in 2013 when he ran for a 69-yard touchdown during Nebraska’s spring football game. Jack is now a 15-year-old freshman at West Holt High School in Atkinson, and his cancer is in remission.

After Jack’s story was shared across the country, Andy and his wife, Brianna, launched the Team Jack Foundation, which has pledged nearly $8.4 million toward pediatric brain cancer research.

Following his own diagnosis this summer, Andy Hoffman, who is 41, lost the ability to walk and had to use a wheelchair to get around.

He underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. It seemed to help Hoffman regain his mobility. Two weeks ago, Hoffman said in a phone interview Monday, he tackled a 4-mile hike in the Black Hills.

Last Tuesday, however, Hoffman woke up and couldn’t walk. He spent the morning throwing up. The next day, he wasn’t any better, so he was flown to the Mayo Clinic, where an MRI detected two new tumors on his brain.

Doctors were concerned that tumors also had spread to his spine, but Hoffman said Monday that the spinal scan came back clear.

Having the cancer spread to his spine “would have made my prognosis even worse,” he said. The clear scan of his spine, he said, “was a huge relief.”

Doctors, Hoffman said, were confident they could go in and “zap” the new tumors with radiation. He likely will undergo treatments in Rochester again.

Hoffman said he has regained some mobility, but it’s limited. He can walk but is unsteady. Hoffman said he would continue to meet weekly with his pastor and rely on his favorite Bible verses.

Hoffman said Brianna has been “the real saint in all of this.”

“For her to deal with Jack and now her husband, I don’t think there’s another woman on Earth that is capable of what she is,” he said.

This month, Hoffman’s book, “Yards After Contact,” was released. In it, he details Jack’s battle with brain cancer. Hoffman described the book as his “last hurrah.”

Proceeds from the book will go toward childhood brain cancer research through the Team Jack Foundation.

“I’m hoping this can be my final dig at brain cancer,” Hoffman said. “Research is how we’re going to beat this disease. When I think about kids going through this, it breaks my heart.”

Hoffman’s advice to people following his story: Don’t have any regrets. Hug your kids. Tell your friends you love them. Talk to your parents. Don’t carry any grudges.

Tags

In other news

Danish submarine killer briefly escapes from prison

Danish submarine killer briefly escapes from prison

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine made a dramatic but brief escape from a suburban Copenhagen prison Tuesday, reportedly taking a hostage to break out before police recaptured him.

6 Russian officers charged in ‘destructive’ hacking campaign

6 Russian officers charged in ‘destructive’ hacking campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced charges against Russian intelligence officers in cyberattacks that targeted a French presidential election, the Winter Olympics in South Korea and American businesses. The case implicates the Kremlin unit that interfered in the 2016 U.S. ele…

Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off

Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported some progress in advance of a Tuesday deadline for reaching a pre-election deal with President Donald Trump on a new coronavirus relief package, but the same core problems bedeviling the effort remain in place despite optimistic talk from…